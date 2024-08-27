Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been convicted of child sexual offences following an investigation from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Brian Jones, also known as Bryan Jones, of Southview Road, Headley Down near, Bordon, was charged on Thursday, August 22 with one count of arranging or facilitating commission of a child sexual offence and two counts of attempting to meet intentionally, or travel with the intention of meeting a child under 16, to commit an offence against the child.

The 64-year-old had his bail refused to remain in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 23 where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The charges are in connection with a SEROCU investigation into an incident in which Jones travelled to Horsham, Sussex, on Thursday, to meet a person he believed was a 13-year-old child after making arrangements online. Instead he was met by SEROCU officers. The arrest was supported by officers from Sussex Police.

Detective Inspector Andy Hedley, of SEROCU, said: “This arrest and subsequent conviction is the latest in our work to ensure that those who are prepared to commit sexual offences against children are brought to justice and that our communities in the South East are kept safe from harm.”