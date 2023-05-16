During the same hearing, he was given a 12-month custodial sentence which has been suspended for two years and he was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years, and he was made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a period of five years.

Evans was also told to conduct 150 hours of unpaid work and required to attend a rehabilitation programme for 70 days.

He was also had to give up his mobile device and pay court costs.

Hannah Daish, who is from the Internet Child Abuse Team led the investigation, said: ‘Evans possessed a collection of indecent images of children stored on his device.

‘We have taken swift action to bring a conviction against Evans. He clearly poses a risk to children and will have strict conditions imposed upon him as part of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will continued to be monitored as part of being on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next five years.