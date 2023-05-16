Range Rover 'completely destroyed' after being set on fire 'deliberately' in Copnor
Firefighters battled a car fire which was started ‘deliberately’ in Copnor.
Emergency personnel rushed to the scene in Copnor Road early this morning. Firefighter Newbrook, of Cosham Fire Station, said one crew arrived at the scene at roughly 4am - where a Range Rover was ‘well ablaze’.
She told The News: ‘We put out the fire with a hose reel. The car was completely destroyed.
‘No one was at the scene, so no injuries were reported.’ A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said the incident has been reported to the police.
He said: ‘A crew from Cosham were called shortly before 4am after a vehicle fire was reported on Copnor Road. The car was destroyed in the blaze, which firefighters extinguished with hose reels.
‘Police were informed as it is believed the fire was set deliberately. After damping down the scene, firefighters returned to station at around 5am.’