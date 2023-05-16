Emergency personnel rushed to the scene in Copnor Road early this morning. Firefighter Newbrook, of Cosham Fire Station, said one crew arrived at the scene at roughly 4am - where a Range Rover was ‘well ablaze’.

She told The News: ‘We put out the fire with a hose reel. The car was completely destroyed.

The car fire took place at around 4am this morning (May 16). It was believed to have been started 'deliberately'. Picture: Google Street View.

‘No one was at the scene, so no injuries were reported.’ A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said the incident has been reported to the police.

He said: ‘A crew from Cosham were called shortly before 4am after a vehicle fire was reported on Copnor Road. The car was destroyed in the blaze, which firefighters extinguished with hose reels.

