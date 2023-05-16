News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Range Rover 'completely destroyed' after being set on fire 'deliberately' in Copnor

Firefighters battled a car fire which was started ‘deliberately’ in Copnor.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene in Copnor Road early this morning. Firefighter Newbrook, of Cosham Fire Station, said one crew arrived at the scene at roughly 4am - where a Range Rover was ‘well ablaze’.

She told The News: ‘We put out the fire with a hose reel. The car was completely destroyed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Fire service provide fresh details on cause of flat block blaze

The car fire took place at around 4am this morning (May 16). It was believed to have been started 'deliberately'. Picture: Google Street View.The car fire took place at around 4am this morning (May 16). It was believed to have been started 'deliberately'. Picture: Google Street View.
The car fire took place at around 4am this morning (May 16). It was believed to have been started 'deliberately'. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

‘No one was at the scene, so no injuries were reported.’ A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said the incident has been reported to the police.

He said: ‘A crew from Cosham were called shortly before 4am after a vehicle fire was reported on Copnor Road. The car was destroyed in the blaze, which firefighters extinguished with hose reels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Police were informed as it is believed the fire was set deliberately. After damping down the scene, firefighters returned to station at around 5am.’