A woman in her 20s was sat at the back of the bus and was joined by two men she did not know.

One of the men, described as white with tanned skin, around 6ft tall, aged in his 40s with black hair and a black jacket, made inappropriate comments towards the woman and touched her over her clothing.

Picture: Adobe Stock

A 47-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as part of this investigation.

He has been bailed with conditions until July 25 while the police continue to progress enquiries into this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230154815, or you can submit a report online, click here for more information.