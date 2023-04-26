News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire man has been arrested by police after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus - and he is on conditional bail

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a woman during a bus journey.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

The police received a report of a sexual assault on bus number 3, between Ventnor and Shanklin, on April 20.

A woman in her 20s was sat at the back of the bus and was joined by two men she did not know.

One of the men, described as white with tanned skin, around 6ft tall, aged in his 40s with black hair and a black jacket, made inappropriate comments towards the woman and touched her over her clothing.

Picture: Adobe Stock
A 47-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as part of this investigation.

He has been bailed with conditions until July 25 while the police continue to progress enquiries into this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230154815, or you can submit a report online, click here for more information.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form, click here.