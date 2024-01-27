Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between 11.45am and 11.54am on Tuesday 8 November 2022, a Ford Transit flat bed vehicle travelling northbound on the A327 Minley Road - in Blackwater - towards Camberley shed a scaffolding pole.

This struck a black Vauxhall Astra travelling in the opposite direction. The pole penetrated the driver's side door and the driver, a then 33-year-old woman from Hook, suffered a serious leg injury. There were also two young children in the car who were luckily uninjured.

The driver of the Astra was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. The driver of the scaffolding vehicle, Peter Lee, 36, of Yorktown Road, Bracknell Forest, was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. On Friday, January 27 he was sentenced to three years in custody at Winchester Crown Court.