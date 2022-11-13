News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire motorcyclist killed after crash near Aldershot

A motorcyclist in Hampshire died after his bike hit a kerb.

By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 6:20pm

Police are trying to find out exactly what happened before the death of the man, who was in his 60s.

It happened in Bourley Road near Aldershot between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Friday. The man, who was from Aldershot and riding a white Triumph motorcycle, hit a nearside kerb and came off his bike. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are supporting his family and a spokesman said: ‘Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. We are now appealing for any information that could assist our investigation. Were you travelling on this road at the time of the incident? Did you witness the incident? Do you have dashcam footage that shows the lead up to the incident?’

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 44220458826. People can also go online and submit information here.