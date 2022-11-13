More than a hundred people gathered in Guildhall Square to demand further action on climate change, as world leaders meet in Egypt for the Cop27 climate conference.

Addressing the crowd were speakers from a range of local and national groups including Stop Aquind, Stop The Sewage Southsea, and Just Stop Oil, with a united message of alarm and dismay at the state of climate change policies.

Longstanding environmental activists said they were pleased with protest’s turnout, but many feel despondent over the government’s slow action – which will lead to increasingly ‘desperate’ action to bring about change.

Sue James, a member of Global Justice Now, which helped to organise the event, said: ‘I think people are becoming increasingly depressed. I’m not really hopeful for the future. We need a government that takes climate change seriously – and they need to help poorer countries adapt.

‘I think people will become more desperate in their actions. I don’t see anyone from our groups moving away from the issues.’

More than 600 people have been arrested in relation to Just Stop Oil stunts across the year, with two Portsmouth activists among those arrested.

Cop 27 protestors march towards Commercial Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (121122)

Theo, a member of the Landworkers’ Alliance from Gosport, said it was not just climate change that needed addressing – but a range of issues facing the local and global environment, including sustainable production of healthy food.

He added: ‘Councils could make it easier for smaller growers and grassroots growers to produce sustainable food.’

Earlier this week, The News provided a platform for environmental and social campaigners across the city to share their hopes and thoughts on the CopP27 conference, with many calling for a ‘complete system change’ to address climate change.

Last year’s Cop26 conference in Glasgow saw a global pledge to curtail the emission of methane emissions and a global pledge to curtail deforestation.

A sign at the Cop27 protest in Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (121122)

Just Stop Oil will be hosting an event for people to find out more about the group at Havelock Community Centre, in Fawcett Road, at 7pm on Tuesday, November 15.