Hampshire man Jack Lowe, 26, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court for his crimes, which took place between 2007 and 2012.

Lowe, of East Boldre near Brockenhurst, repeatedly abused his victims, who were aged between seven and 13.

At the time of his campaign of sordid sexual attacks, Lowe was aged between 11 and 16, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Jack Lowe, 26, has been jailed for raping and sexually assaulting three young children when he was a boy

Lowe was found guilty of one count of rape, two counts of attempted rape, seven counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to cause a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He has now received a prison term of six and a half years for his crime.

Andrea Hills, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: ‘Jack Lowe sexually assaulted the victims in this case whilst they were very young. They did not know what was happening to them at that time and did not know that it was not normal behaviour.

‘We would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims for coming forward and supporting this prosecution.

‘We hope that today’s sentence makes it clear that the passage of time will not stop us from bringing offenders to justice, and indeed that it serves as a warning to other young perpetrators that your age is not a barrier to prosecution.’

