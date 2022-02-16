The Met Office has upped its initial yellow alert to an amber one with gusts of winds of 60mph plus being forecast on Friday.

Forecasters are warning that 100mph winds could even be seen in places.

There is a ‘danger to life’ during the storm, the Met Office has warned.

An amber weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Met Office

Portsmouth residents are also being warned that there is ‘good chance’ there could be power cuts which could be ‘possibly prolonged and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage’.

Large waves are also ‘likely’ and beach material is ‘likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties’.

On its website, the warning reads: ‘Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.

‘There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

‘Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

‘Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

‘It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.’

The Met Office continues: ‘Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.

‘Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.

‘Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible. Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.’

