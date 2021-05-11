Conservative candidate Donna Jones received a total of 312,993 votes, beating Labour candidate Tony Bunday by more than 167,000 votes.

The pair also stood alongside Liberal Democrat candidate Richard Murphy and former police officer Steve James-Bailey, representing Hampshire Independents.

But after the first round of voting, the latter two were both eliminated via the supplementary voting system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on her victory, Donna said: ‘I’m really thrilled and delighted. I can’t wait to get stuck into this really important role and make our streets safer.

‘It’s one of the biggest police and crime commissioner majorities in the country. I’m incredibly humbled to be elected by so many people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. I don’t take a single vote for granted.

‘The message is really clear and simple – I’m going to do everything I can to make our community safer, particularly across the city of Portsmouth.’

Donna Jones Picture: Keith Woodland (091119-107)

The final declaration was made in Southampton Guildhall, just before 6.30pm.

All other candidates had left the building by the time the final result was issued.

The police and crime commissioner post is held for four years at a time, and was previously occupied by fellow Conservative Michael Lane.

Donna is looking to bring 600 new police officers to Hampshire and vows to make Hampshire Constabulary a greater physical presence in both urban and rural parts of the county.

Donna Jones, the new Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire. Picture: David George

She said: ‘The money is coming from the government pledge of 20,000 officers nationally.

‘People have told me they don’t just want to see crime coming down – they want to feel safer as well, walking the streets and going about their everyday lives.

‘I’m also going to tackle anti-social behaviour, something we’re all more likely to be a victim of.’

‘It’s a big job and there’s lots to be done but I have a track record of delivery and I’m not going to stop until crime in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is down.’

The former council leader will start in her new position on Thursday, May 13, taking the oath of office in the morning before a briefing with Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney, in the afternoon.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron