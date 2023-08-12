Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is looking for witnesses who may have seen the shocking incident, in which the victim waas bitten on the leg. It took place in Cove Road, Farnborough, on Monday, August 7. The victim remains in hospital in “serious condition.”

A force spokesperson said: “It was reported to us that at approximately 10.45am on Monday (7 August) a woman in her 80s was walking down the alleyway next to the Tradesmans Arms on Cove Road when a dog, described as possibly a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, bit her on the leg.

“It was reported that the dog had been approaching the victim in the opposite direction with its owner, described as a woman with a number of tattoos, when the incident took place. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

“Officers investigating this incident have been carrying out a number of enquiries in the area, including speaking to witnesses at the scene and carrying out CCTV scoping. We would now like to hear from anyone we have not yet spoken to who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.

"We appreciate that the description of the dog and its owner are limited, however it is the best we have available at this time.”