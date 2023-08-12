News you can trust since 1877
Fareham man unexplained death: Hampshire police rule out "third party involvement" after man dies with serious injuries

Officers investigating the death of a 39-year-old man in Fareham have now ruled that it was “not suspicious.”
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read

Yesterday (August 11), Hampshire police arrested two people on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident. They have now been released as investigators say their was no “third party involvement” in his demise. A section of West Street, Fareham, was cordoned off while enquiries were made – and the road has now been re-opened.

NOW READ: Hampshire police launch witness appeal in case which saw West Street closed for investigation

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.07am yesterday morning (Friday 11 August) by Southampton General Hospital who reported that they were treating the man for serious injuries. He subsequently died in hospital. His family have been informed.

Police have ruled the death as "not suspicious".
"Police investigating this incident have now been able to determine that the man’s death was not suspicious and officers have ruled out any third party involvement. As part of our enquiries we erected a cordon at the Trinity Street junction with West Street, which has now been stood down and the road is open as normal.

"We also arrested a 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They have now both been released from police custody with no further action to be taken against them.”

A file will be prepared for the Coroner as the enquiry continues.