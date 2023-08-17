The victim, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, was riding a blue electric bike on the evening of August 16 when he collided with a white Renault Trafic. Hampshire police officers are making enquiries into what happened and are asking anybody who saw the crash to come forward.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Fareham yesterday (August 16). The incident, involving a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle, occurred around 10.30pm on Daedalus Way, at the junction with Peak Lane.

Police are looking for witnesses following the collision.

“The rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, has sustained serious injuries. Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist.

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw either the van or bike in the lead up to the collision, then please get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information can report this via the Hampshire police website by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and quoting the reference 44230331754.