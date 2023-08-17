News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Hampshire police appeal: Fareham cyclist, 56, seriously injured after collision with Renault Trafic van

A cyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a van – and police are looking for witnesses.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read

The victim, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, was riding a blue electric bike on the evening of August 16 when he collided with a white Renault Trafic. Hampshire police officers are making enquiries into what happened and are asking anybody who saw the crash to come forward.

NOW READ: Hampshire traffic: Drivers face delays after vehicle fire on M27 near Eastleigh with traffic backing onto M3 motorway

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Fareham yesterday (August 16). The incident, involving a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle, occurred around 10.30pm on Daedalus Way, at the junction with Peak Lane.

Police are looking for witnesses following the collision.Police are looking for witnesses following the collision.
Police are looking for witnesses following the collision.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, has sustained serious injuries. Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist.

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw either the van or bike in the lead up to the collision, then please get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information can report this via the Hampshire police website by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and quoting the reference 44230331754.

Alternatively, you can call 101.