Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealling to the public following the disturbing incident, which saw the 15-year-old victim groped and slapped by a stranger. The attack happened on the evening of July 2 in Clarendon Road, Southsea.

A force spokesperson said: “We want to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault in Southsea. At around 7.20pm on 2 July this year, a 15-year-old girl was walking along Clarendon Road, near to Clarendon Court, when she was approached by a man she did not know. The man then slapped and grabbed her bottom.

An e-fit image of a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault.

"Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries since this was reported to police, and we now have an E-fit to share with the public."

If you recognise the man in the E-fit, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230265770. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.