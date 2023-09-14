Hampshire police appeal: Investigators release e-fit image of man wanted after sexual assault of girl,15 in Southsea
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealling to the public following the disturbing incident, which saw the 15-year-old victim groped and slapped by a stranger. The attack happened on the evening of July 2 in Clarendon Road, Southsea.
A force spokesperson said: “We want to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault in Southsea. At around 7.20pm on 2 July this year, a 15-year-old girl was walking along Clarendon Road, near to Clarendon Court, when she was approached by a man she did not know. The man then slapped and grabbed her bottom.
"Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries since this was reported to police, and we now have an E-fit to share with the public."
If you recognise the man in the E-fit, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230265770. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.