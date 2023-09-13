Watch more videos on Shots!

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died on the afternoon of Monday, 11 September.

The police have issued an update following the death of a child who was found at Kingsley Pond.

A woman, who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a child who was found at Kingsley Pond, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

She has been detained under the Mental Health Act.