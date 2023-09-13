Police issue investigation update following death of two-year-old at Kingsley Pond in Bordon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, 10 September to a report of a two-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.
She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but sadly she died on September 11.
She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died on the afternoon of Monday, 11 September.
A woman, who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a child who was found at Kingsley Pond, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.
She has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The investigation is ongoing.