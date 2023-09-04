Hampshire officers are for information and witnesses following an assault in Southsea, which took place on the evening of Saturday, September 2. They have also pleaded with a man thought to have been injured during the group altercation to get in touch over concern for his medical welfare.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At 5.40pm we received a report of an altercation taking place between a group of men at the junction of Granada Road and Bembridge Crescent. It was reported that a man had been hit with a hammer by another man during the incident and that the window of a car had been smashed.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released on conditional bail.

“Police attended but both men had left the scene. Officers investigating the circumstances of this incident are urging the man reported to have been injured to make contact with us as a matter of urgency. We have concerns for his welfare and would like to make sure he is getting any medical support that he may require.

"He is described as white, of larger build and aged in his 40s. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt and blue jeans and was reported to have sustained a cut to the left side of his head.

“The man reported to have been in possession of the hammer is believed to have run away from the location along Granada Road and Alhambra Road before turning right onto South Parade.

"As part of our wider investigation into this incident, we have arrested a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of affray and criminal damage. He has been released from custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.

"We believe that the area was busy at the time of the altercation and would like to speak to anyone who saw anything. Perhaps you were driving through Granada Road, Alhambra Road or South Parade and have dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries? Or maybe you live nearby and have Ring Doorbell footage that captured something?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230355885.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.