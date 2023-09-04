Hampshire police appeal: officers launch search for man after Wickham phone robbery
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released an e-fit image of a suspect wanted for questioning following the incident, which took place on Thursday, August 10.
A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise the man in this e-fit image? Officers investigating a robbery in Wickham would like to speak to him in connection with their enquiries.
"On Thursday 10 August at approximately 5.30pm a man in his 30s was approached by a man unknown to him in Hundred Acre Woods. The man then threatened him and forced him to hand over his phone, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
"Since this incident was reported to us we have been following all lines of enquiry available to us and now have this e-fit image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to.”
He is described as: mixed race, 5ft 10ins tall, of average build with short black hair and a short, patchy beard. He was earing a black hoody with white writing on the back and blue jeans.
If you recognise this man, or have any information which may assist police enquiries, contact 101 quoting reference 44230322925.Alternatively, go online and submit information via the Hampshire police website. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/