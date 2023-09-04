Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released an e-fit image of a suspect wanted for questioning following the incident, which took place on Thursday, August 10.

A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise the man in this e-fit image? Officers investigating a robbery in Wickham would like to speak to him in connection with their enquiries.

"On Thursday 10 August at approximately 5.30pm a man in his 30s was approached by a man unknown to him in Hundred Acre Woods. The man then threatened him and forced him to hand over his phone, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

"Since this incident was reported to us we have been following all lines of enquiry available to us and now have this e-fit image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to.”

He is described as: mixed race, 5ft 10ins tall, of average build with short black hair and a short, patchy beard. He was earing a black hoody with white writing on the back and blue jeans.