Hampshire police appeal: missing girl, 14, found after concern for her safety
Hampshire police officers have found a missing girl after an appeal said they were “very concerned” about her safety.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 18:58 BST
Lexi, aged 14, was seen today (Saturday, August 12) at Farnham Train Station, from where it was believed she may have travelled to Fareham or Southampton.
A force spokesperson said: “Lexi has now been located."