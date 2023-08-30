News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police appeal: officers close Elkstone Road, Paulsgrove after car hits woman in her 50s leaving her hospitalised

Police are looking for witnesses after a car hit a woman in her 50s, leading to the closure of a road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 17:17 BST

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision yesterday afternoon (August 29) and the victim was hospitalised. The incident took place in Elkstone Road, Paulsgrove and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are urging any witnesses to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called by ambulance colleagues at 3.25pm yesterday (29 August) to a report of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Elkstone Road in Paulsgrove.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.Police and paramedics were called to the scene.
"A woman in her 50s was hit by a car and taken to hospital to be treated for a hip injury and bruising. The road was closed while officers carried out enquiries."Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for witnesses. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44230350029.

