Emergency services attended the scene of the collision yesterday afternoon (August 29) and the victim was hospitalised. The incident took place in Elkstone Road, Paulsgrove and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are urging any witnesses to come forward.

"A woman in her 50s was hit by a car and taken to hospital to be treated for a hip injury and bruising. The road was closed while officers carried out enquiries."Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for witnesses. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44230350029.