Police discovered dozens of deadly weapons at a Waterlooville address, with shocked officers posting on social media post alongside a picture: “This is not a display of an armoury museum.”
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST

Air riffles, knives of various sizes and a bow and arrow were all found at the property resulting in a man being arrested and the weapons seized.

Police had attended the address for a separate matter when they found the items.

Weapons found at Waterlooville address by police. Pic Hants policecWeapons found at Waterlooville address by police. Pic Hants policec
Weapons found at Waterlooville address by police. Pic Hants policec
The post on Facebook by Waterlooville police added: “Waterlooville officers found these weapons in a residential property during an investigation of a completely different matter. Weapons seized and male arrested.”