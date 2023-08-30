“This is not a display of an armoury museum" - police's reaction to finding dozens of deadly weapons at Waterlooville address
Police discovered dozens of deadly weapons at a Waterlooville address, with shocked officers posting on social media post alongside a picture: “This is not a display of an armoury museum.”
Air riffles, knives of various sizes and a bow and arrow were all found at the property resulting in a man being arrested and the weapons seized.
Police had attended the address for a separate matter when they found the items.
The post on Facebook by Waterlooville police added: “Waterlooville officers found these weapons in a residential property during an investigation of a completely different matter. Weapons seized and male arrested.”