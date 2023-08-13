Tony Carey, from Aldershot, is believed to have travelled to Guildford, West Surrey – and please are asking anyone who has seen him to call 999.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Tony Carey was last seen at approximately 10am yesterday (Saturday 12 August) at an address on Church Hill, Aldershot.

"Since he was reported missing, officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 40-year-old, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We believe he has travelled to Guildford and may be in the town centre.”

Tony is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, with long light brown or dark blonde hair with a straight fringe that is usually flat across his head. He has a short beard, is softly spoken and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a woollen long sleeved shirt, with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.