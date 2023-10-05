News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police appeal: Officers search for man in 40s after report that two teenage girls were sexually harassed in Hedge End

Police are looking for a man in his 40s after a man reportedly exposed himself to two teenage girls.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Police are appealing for witnesses after two girls were reportedly sexually harassed.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the incident, alleged to have taken place at approximately 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 4.) It was reported that the indecent exposure incident happened in a wooded area opposite Wildern School in Hedge End.

Three minutes later, the man was seen running along Wildern Lane and onto Lynton Road.

The man is described as; white, approximately 40-50 years of age, and of medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black rucksack, dark T-shirt and black cargo-style shorts (falling just below the knees).

A force spokesperson said: “Did anyone see a man matching this description before, during or after the incident, or witness any addresses he may have then entered? If you did, or you have any other information about this incident, including any dash cam, doorbell camera or CCTV footage, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 44230405870.”Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.