Police are appealing for witnesses after two girls were reportedly sexually harassed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the incident, alleged to have taken place at approximately 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 4.) It was reported that the indecent exposure incident happened in a wooded area opposite Wildern School in Hedge End.

Three minutes later, the man was seen running along Wildern Lane and onto Lynton Road.

NOW READ: Teenage boy treated for minor injuries to face following assault

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as; white, approximately 40-50 years of age, and of medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black rucksack, dark T-shirt and black cargo-style shorts (falling just below the knees).