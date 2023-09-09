Hampshire police: watch the moment a police officer "commandeers" child's bicycle to catch suspected burglar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officer PC Taylor borrowed the vehicle from a “slightly stunned” young boy in Gosport town centre on Friday, September 8. Following the chase, the wanted man – suspected of theft, burglary and shoplifting – was taken into custody.
NOW READ: Hampshire constabulary issue fraud warning after Gosport couple lose £70,000 to man claiming to be London police officer
In a post on the Gosport Police Facebook page, a force spokesperson said: “If you thought you spotted PC Taylor riding a child's bike in the town centre earlier this evening, we can confirm that your eyes weren't deceiving you. She was indeed riding a child's bike in the town centre earlier this evening!
"It was a bicycle she'd just borrowed from a little boy in the White Lion Walk area, and one which was needed during the search for a wanted Gosport man.
"Knowing she needed some pedal power to assist in the capture of the 47-year-old suspect, PC Taylor approached the lad and had the following very brief conversation with him:
‘PC Taylor: Please can I borrow your bike? I will return it to you.
A Slightly Stunned Boy: Erm... yeah, okay then.’
"Thank you so much for the generous loan of your bike, young man. You, and your bike, were a great help to us. The man was eventually caught up with and arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and shoplifting. He's currently in police custody. It was a truly brilliant joint-effort from everyone involved.”
The bike’s young owner posed for a photograph when it was returned to him.
Watch the video to see PC Taylor riding the borrowed bicycle: