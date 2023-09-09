News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police: watch the moment a police officer "commandeers" child's bicycle to catch suspected burglar

A Gosport police officer arrested a 47-year-old suspected burglar – after chasing him on a child’s bicycle.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officer PC Taylor borrowed the vehicle from a “slightly stunned” young boy in Gosport town centre on Friday, September 8. Following the chase, the wanted man – suspected of theft, burglary and shoplifting – was taken into custody.

In a post on the Gosport Police Facebook page, a force spokesperson said: “If you thought you spotted PC Taylor riding a child's bike in the town centre earlier this evening, we can confirm that your eyes weren't deceiving you. She was indeed riding a child's bike in the town centre earlier this evening!

Gosport police officer PC Taylor with Jake, the bicyle's young owner.Gosport police officer PC Taylor with Jake, the bicyle's young owner.
"It was a bicycle she'd just borrowed from a little boy in the White Lion Walk area, and one which was needed during the search for a wanted Gosport man.

"Knowing she needed some pedal power to assist in the capture of the 47-year-old suspect, PC Taylor approached the lad and had the following very brief conversation with him:

‘PC Taylor: Please can I borrow your bike? I will return it to you.

A Slightly Stunned Boy: Erm... yeah, okay then.’

"Thank you so much for the generous loan of your bike, young man. You, and your bike, were a great help to us. The man was eventually caught up with and arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and shoplifting. He's currently in police custody. It was a truly brilliant joint-effort from everyone involved.”

The bike’s young owner posed for a photograph when it was returned to him.

Watch the video to see PC Taylor riding the borrowed bicycle: