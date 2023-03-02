Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision on the A339 Kingsclere bypass took place on March 1.

Officers were called to the scene yesterday at approximately 8.20am following reports of a collision involving a grey Tesla Model Y and a black Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Tesla, a 48-year-old man from Basingstoke, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but he has since been released.

Police appeal

The driver of the Golf, a 30-year-old man from Tadley, suffered life-threatening injuries and he continues to remain in hospital for treatment.

Four dogs, which were all in the Golf, sadly died in the collision, and the police are now appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incident.

Police Constable Mike Elwood of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: ‘The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and we would like to thank motorists for their patience.

‘We are investigating the circumstances around this collision and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the moments leading up to it.

‘We would particularly like to speak to any motorists with relevant dash-cam footage of either vehicle.’

If anyone saw the collision or has any information about what happened, the police are urging you to come forward to assist the police.