News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Hampshire police arrest Gosport man in drugs raid - seizing 'large quantities' of cash and cannabis

Police in Gosport have arrested a man on suspicion of suppling drugs – seizing cash and cannabis in a house raid.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man in the Bridgemary area on the evening of Thursday, June 8. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue but will return to custody in September.

NOW READ: Police provide update on Warsash dispersal order issued to combat dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘At approximately 7pm last night, Gosport officers executed a warrant in the Bridgemary area.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Gosport in the raid.Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Gosport in the raid.
Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Gosport in the raid.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 42-year-old Gosport man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. Items seized included a large quantity of cannabis and cash, as well as mobile phones.’

Involved in the warrant, and follow-up work, were Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team – West and East – and Criminal Investigations Department. If you want to report criminal activity, you can contact 101 or submit information using the Hampshire police website.