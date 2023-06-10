Hampshire police arrest Gosport man in drugs raid - seizing 'large quantities' of cash and cannabis
Officers arrested a 42-year-old man in the Bridgemary area on the evening of Thursday, June 8. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue but will return to custody in September.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘At approximately 7pm last night, Gosport officers executed a warrant in the Bridgemary area.
A 42-year-old Gosport man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. Items seized included a large quantity of cannabis and cash, as well as mobile phones.’
Involved in the warrant, and follow-up work, were Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team – West and East – and Criminal Investigations Department. If you want to report criminal activity, you can contact 101 or submit information using the Hampshire police website.