The powers were introduced on Tuesday (June 6) after several dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour incidents. This allowed officers to move people on from a specific area.

The order covered Thornton Avenue, Crofton Way, Hamble Close, Mariners Way, Passage Lane, Shore Road and the part of Brook Lane that runs adjacent to the estate. Fareham Police provided an update on Facebook after the measures ended at 6pm Thurdsay.

Police confirmed that patrols will continue in the area. Picture: Frank Reid

‘Officers conducted patrols in the area and a number of individuals were moved on after being directed by police,’ they said. There was no necessity for us to actively use our dispersal powers on this occasion as the groups were compliant and moved at the request of police.