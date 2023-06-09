News you can trust since 1877
Police provide update on Warsash dispersal order issued to combat dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour

Police have provided an update on the dispersal order that was issued in Warsash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 9th Jun 2023, 21:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 21:58 BST

The powers were introduced on Tuesday (June 6) after several dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour incidents. This allowed officers to move people on from a specific area.

The order covered Thornton Avenue, Crofton Way, Hamble Close, Mariners Way, Passage Lane, Shore Road and the part of Brook Lane that runs adjacent to the estate. Fareham Police provided an update on Facebook after the measures ended at 6pm Thurdsay.

Police confirmed that patrols will continue in the area. Picture: Frank ReidPolice confirmed that patrols will continue in the area. Picture: Frank Reid
Police confirmed that patrols will continue in the area. Picture: Frank Reid
‘Officers conducted patrols in the area and a number of individuals were moved on after being directed by police,’ they said. There was no necessity for us to actively use our dispersal powers on this occasion as the groups were compliant and moved at the request of police.

‘Our patrols in this area are continuing, including over this weekend.’ Fareham Police said they are aware of community concerns in Segensworth and Whiteley, and will continue to use any appropriate tactics to deter crime.