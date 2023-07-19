Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary officers were allerted to the veicle – found to be more than two tons heavier than allowed – and after styopping the vehicle they discovered it’s dribver was wanted for immingration offences.

A force spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped along Standard Way in Fareham at around 10am on 17 July. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Cardiff, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of remaining in the UK beyond time limit.”

