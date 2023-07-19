News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police arrest man wanted for immigration offences after stopping overweight van in Fareham

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of staying in the UK longer than he was allowed – after stopping him for driving an overweight van.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary officers were allerted to the veicle – found to be more than two tons heavier than allowed – and after styopping the vehicle they discovered it’s dribver was wanted for immingration offences.

NOW READ: Teenager caught with cannabis is dealt with at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

A force spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stopped along Standard Way in Fareham at around 10am on 17 July. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Cardiff, Wales, was arrested on suspicion of remaining in the UK beyond time limit.”

You can submit information to the police via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.