News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Teenager caught with cannabis is dealt with at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

A Portsmouth teenager caught with drugs has been dealt with at court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Zaz Musselwhite, 19, of Spenlow Close, Buckland, was arrested by police in April following a series of raids across the area.

READ NOW: Watch bomb disposal robot fall down steps

A Postal Requisition for possession of a Class B drug cannabis was sent to the defendant before the case appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he was convicted.

Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Musselwhite was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and cannabis was forfeited and destroyed.

Officers, joined by The News, arrested a dozen suspects in the raids.