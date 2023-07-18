Teenager caught with cannabis is dealt with at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court
A Portsmouth teenager caught with drugs has been dealt with at court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
Zaz Musselwhite, 19, of Spenlow Close, Buckland, was arrested by police in April following a series of raids across the area.
A Postal Requisition for possession of a Class B drug cannabis was sent to the defendant before the case appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he was convicted.
Musselwhite was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and cannabis was forfeited and destroyed.