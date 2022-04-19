Hampshire police arrest suspected drug dealers after pulling over a car on the M3

Officers spotted a black Volkswagen Polo on the M3 southbound carriageway near Eastleigh driving suspiciously in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

The vehicle was stopped and a search of the driver and passengers were conducted. A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was located, along with a quantity of cash and other drug-related paraphernalia. These were all seized as evidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested two people.

A 19-year-old woman from Brackley in Northamptonshire was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class C drug and possession of a Class A drug.

While the driver, a 22-year-old man from Granborough in Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and driving while under the influence of drugs.