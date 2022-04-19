Hampshire police arrest suspected drug dealers after pulling over a car on the M3

Officers spotted a black Volkswagen Polo on the M3 southbound carriageway near Eastleigh driving suspiciously in the early hours of Easter Sunday.
The vehicle was stopped and a search of the driver and passengers were conducted. A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was located, along with a quantity of cash and other drug-related paraphernalia. These were all seized as evidence.
A 19-year-old woman from Brackley in Northamptonshire was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class C drug and possession of a Class A drug.
While the driver, a 22-year-old man from Granborough in Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and driving while under the influence of drugs.
They were both later released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.