Hampshire police arrest suspected drug dealers after pulling over a car on the M3

POLICE have arrested two suspected drug dealers after stopping a car on one of Hampshire’s major highways.

By Tom Cotterill
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:32 pm

Officers spotted a black Volkswagen Polo on the M3 southbound carriageway near Eastleigh driving suspiciously in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Read More

Read More
Ukraine war: Britain donates deadly Stormer armoured missile vehicles to Ukraine...

The vehicle was stopped and a search of the driver and passengers were conducted. A quantity of suspected Class A drugs was located, along with a quantity of cash and other drug-related paraphernalia. These were all seized as evidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have arrested two people.

A 19-year-old woman from Brackley in Northamptonshire was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class C drug and possession of a Class A drug.

SEE ALSO: Drug-driver is arrested by police

While the driver, a 22-year-old man from Granborough in Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and driving while under the influence of drugs.

They were both later released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.