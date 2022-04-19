Officers in unmarked vehicles from the roads policing unit proactive team joined forces with Isle of Wight police to target criminals using the island’s road network.

Some 13,257 vehicles were read by the team’s in-car ANPR cameras throughout Good Friday, when eight vehicles were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Three of these were as a result of markers on the vehicles, indicating they were registered to people of interest to the police. The other five vehicle checks were self-initiated by officers.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

One man was arrested for drug driving under Section 5a of the Road Traffic Act.

One vehicle was seized for no insurance, while another was seized for failing to stop for police

A driver was given a ticket for not wearing a seat belt, and another was given a ticket for having a faulty exhaust, and five drivers were warned around vehicle faults.

Isle of Wight chief inspector Alex Charge said: ‘We know that Islanders have concerns about the misuse of our road networks on the Isle of Wight.

‘We have listened to these concerns, and taken action to target criminals and protect motorists.

‘The teams across the Island conduct a lot of hard work to tackle drugs supply, including executing warrants and seizing drugs during address searches and stop checks, but it’s important to note that the roads play a significant part in this type of criminality.

‘I am grateful for the efforts of the teams both here on the Island and the additional resource from the mainland in proactively targeting vehicles involved in this.

‘This work has also increased our opportunity to clamp down on dangerous driving habits and vehicle-related offences.

‘We regularly conduct campaigns relating to the ‘Fatal Four’ driving behaviours that put motorists at risk of serious and fatal collision – these are drink/drug driving, speeding, driving without a seatbelt and driving whilst using a mobile phone.