Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers arrrested the suspects, two aged 16 and one aged 14, following the violent incident at 1.15am on Friday, July 7. The victim, aged 14, was left with minor injuries and had his phone stolen.

A spokesperson from the force said: ‘We were called at 1.15 this morning (Friday 7 July) to a report that a 14-year-old boy had been approached by three boys in Stamshaw Park. He was then threatened with a knife and his phone was taken. ‘He was also punched several times, causing minor injuries. We attended the area and arrested two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Portsmouth, on suspicion of robbery. All three remain in police custody at the current time.’