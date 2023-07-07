News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Hampshire police arrest three boys after knife point robbery and violent attack in Stamshaw Park, Portsmouth

Police have arrested three boys following after a 14-year-old was robbed at knife-point and attacked in a park.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers arrrested the suspects, two aged 16 and one aged 14, following the violent incident at 1.15am on Friday, July 7. The victim, aged 14, was left with minor injuries and had his phone stolen.

NOW READ: Police identify man after person seen 'acting suspiciously' and trying door handles in the Fratton area

A spokesperson from the force said: ‘We were called at 1.15 this morning (Friday 7 July) to a report that a 14-year-old boy had been approached by three boys in Stamshaw Park. He was then threatened with a knife and his phone was taken. ‘He was also punched several times, causing minor injuries. We attended the area and arrested two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Portsmouth, on suspicion of robbery. All three remain in police custody at the current time.’

Three teenagers are currently in custody following the attack.Three teenagers are currently in custody following the attack.
Three teenagers are currently in custody following the attack.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you witness a crime, you can call 999 and submit information through the Hampshire police website.