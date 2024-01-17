Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers initially tried to stop the vehicle carrying the trio after it was seen driving without lights. The incident took place in Hoylake Road, Drayton on the evening of Sunday, January 14. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, possession of a bladed article, possession of a controlled substance and going equipped to steal. A "combat style" knife, bolt cutters and a crow bar were seized. A force spokesperson said: "PC’s Snell and Kirby were this evening conducting high visibility patrols of our known crime hot spot areas, when they were alerted to a vehicle driving without any lights on. Despite their best efforts to alert the driver, they did not take the hint to light up….so we done it for them. The vehicle drove away from PC’s Kirby and Snell as they approached to speak to them, but thanks to the assistance of a very handy chain linked fence, their efforts were thwarted. I am pleased to report that none of the occupants within the vehicle sustained any serious injuries.