Hampshire police investigate Swanwick burglary after garage forced open
Police are investigating a burglary in Hampshire after a garage was broken into - and the force is warning people to take precautions.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers have launched an investigation after the building was forced open on Monday, January 15. The incident took place between 5.30pm and 7.15pm in Swanwick.
A force spokesperson said: "We’re investigating the burglary of a garage in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick. Between 5.30pm and 7.15pm last night (Monday 15 January), the garage of a residential property was forced open. Nothing was stolen from within. Enquiries remain ongoing and we encourage anyone with information about this incident, or who has witnessed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to please contact police."
You can contact the police on 101, quoting 44240021375, or you can submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
The force also encourages Hampshire residents to make use of the following crime prevention advice to keep garages, sheds or outbuildings secure:
- Keep your garage or shed locked at all times.
- Take a look at your shed and consider how you would break in. It’s worth having a good padlock on the door with no exposed screws. Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable. If you have windows then these could be vulnerable unless they’re secured with wire mesh or grills.
- A locksmith belonging to the Master Locksmiths Association can advise you on the most secure shed and garage door security. They can also help you install it. Most also provide full home security surveys.
- Consider a battery-operated shed alarm. They look low key but they respond to movement or door contact with an extremely loud siren.
- Lock everything away securely. Tools can be locked inside a locker or box or secured with a chain.
- Secure your bike to the ground or a lockable stand within a locked shed or garage. Visit Sold Secure to search for ground anchors and other locks designed to fix to floors and walls >> https://www.soldsecure.com/.
- It’s always worth draping an old sheet or blanket over the top of mowers or bikes to keep them covered from view.
- Mark your property and tools with your name or postcode so they can be traced back to you, and register items with Immobilise: https://www.immobilise.com/
- Check that your insurance covers the contents of your shed or outbuildings from theft.