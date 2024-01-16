Police are investigating a burglary in Hampshire after a garage was broken into - and the force is warning people to take precautions.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers have launched an investigation after the building was forced open on Monday, January 15. The incident took place between 5.30pm and 7.15pm in Swanwick.

A force spokesperson said: "We’re investigating the burglary of a garage in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick. Between 5.30pm and 7.15pm last night (Monday 15 January), the garage of a residential property was forced open. Nothing was stolen from within. Enquiries remain ongoing and we encourage anyone with information about this incident, or who has witnessed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to please contact police."

You can contact the police on 101, quoting 44240021375, or you can submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

The force also encourages Hampshire residents to make use of the following crime prevention advice to keep garages, sheds or outbuildings secure: