Hampshire police arrest two more people in connection with Southampton man's murder

Two more arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a Hampshire man.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

Officers who are investigating the murder of Mark Noke in Southampton have made a further two arrests today. (April 19)

Mark was found in his home in Warburton Road on February 25 and he died due to a stab wound in his chest.

Two simultaneous warrants were conducted by specialist officers and local Neighbourhood Policing Teams at addresses in Bentley Green and Ekless Court, Sarisbury Green at 6am this morning.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PAMark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA
SEE ALSO: Police investigating the murder of Southampton man Mark Noke who was stabbed in his home have made five more arrests

A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in custody at this time.