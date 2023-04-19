Officers who are investigating the murder of Mark Noke in Southampton have made a further two arrests today. (April 19)

Mark was found in his home in Warburton Road on February 25 and he died due to a stab wound in his chest.

Two simultaneous warrants were conducted by specialist officers and local Neighbourhood Policing Teams at addresses in Bentley Green and Ekless Court, Sarisbury Green at 6am this morning.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA

A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

