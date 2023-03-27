Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25.

A 23-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 27-year-old woman from Gosport was re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after new information came to light, and a 49-year-old man from Southampton and a 33-year-old man from Southampton have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA

While officers arrested a 47-year-old Southampton woman on suspicion of assisting an offender on March 23, she was bailed while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call 101 or report via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.