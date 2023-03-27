News you can trust since 1877
Police investigating the murder of Southampton man Mark Noke who was stabbed in his home have made five more arrests

Officers investigating the murder of a Hampshire man who was stabbed in his home have made five more arrests.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:19 BST

Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Southampton, on February 25.

A 23-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 27-year-old woman from Gosport was re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after new information came to light, and a 49-year-old man from Southampton and a 33-year-old man from Southampton have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA
All four people remain in custody at this time.

While officers arrested a 47-year-old Southampton woman on suspicion of assisting an offender on March 23, she was bailed while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call 101 or report via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

You can also send the police information including CCTV footage online by going online and quoting the same reference number. Click the link for the web page.