Two teenagers have been arrested by police after an altercation in a Hampshire city centre.
By David George
Published 28th May 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 14:52 BST

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man was attacked in Jewry Street, Winchester, at around 2.30am on Saturday morning, May 27, leaving him with a broken jaw.

Officers are now investigating the incident.

Police have been investigating the incident. Picture: John DevlinPolice have been investigating the incident. Picture: John Devlin
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during an altercation in Winchester.

‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

‘We have arrested two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all from Southampton, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been bailed while our enquiries continue.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who was in Jewry Street and who may have witnessed the incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230209574.

In an emergency, always dial 999.