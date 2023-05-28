Hampshire police arrest two teenagers after altercation in Winchester leaves man with a broken jaw
According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a man was attacked in Jewry Street, Winchester, at around 2.30am on Saturday morning, May 27, leaving him with a broken jaw.
Officers are now investigating the incident.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during an altercation in Winchester.
‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
‘We have arrested two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all from Southampton, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been bailed while our enquiries continue.
‘We are keen to hear from anyone who was in Jewry Street and who may have witnessed the incident.’
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230209574.
In an emergency, always dial 999.