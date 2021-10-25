Hampshire police catch two bungling uninsured drivers in 'scarcely believable' stop

TWO uninsured drivers have been punished following a ‘scarcely believable’ chance encounter that left police astonished.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:09 pm

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when officers in Gosport stopped a vehicle in Minnitt Road.

The 28-year-old man from Portsmouth was suspected for driving without insurance and had his vehicle seized.

But Gosport police said: ‘With the male now without a vehicle, he called upon a friend to come and pick him up, A 43-year-old Gosport man arrived to do just that but was also found to be driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance… It’s scarcely believable but it did happen.’

Library photo of police officers on patrol in Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Both males have been reported for suspected offences, officers added.

