Hampshire police charge man after woman is sexually assaulted near Portsmouth war memorial
A MAN has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in the centre of Portsmouth.
On February 1 at 10.15pm, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, having been approached by a man as she walked towards the war memorial.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been investigating the incident ever since – and have now charged someone with sexual assault.
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘It was reported to us that at approximately 10.15pm on February 1, a woman in her 20s was approached by a man on a bicycle in the Guildhall area.
‘The man followed her for a short time before attempting to sexually assault her as they approached the Cenotaph. He then indecently exposed himself before cycling away. The woman involved is currently being supported by specialist officers.
‘Tesfagabriel Gebrzgabhir, 34, of Belmont Street, has now been charged with sexual assault.’
He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, February 13.