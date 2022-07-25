Hampshire police chief constable stepping away from role for 'exciting' new position

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney, who has led the force since 2016, is going on secondment to lead the College of Policing’s Strategic Command course.

The new role will see her oversee the leadership development programme, preparing police officers and staff for the most senior ranks.

Hampshire police chief constable Olivia Pinkney is leaving role to go on secondment. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Speaking of the new position, she said: ‘I am honoured to have been invited to this role which will see me step away from my ongoing responsibilities. It has been a long-held ambition to lead the command course having twice immensely enjoyed being a syndicate director.

‘I am very excited to work with the excellent college team, to build on the brilliance, and to develop an enriching, yet challenging programme for the future leaders of UK policing – the finest police service in the world.’

The command course is open to police officers at superintendent and chief superintendent ranks, and staff at equivalent grades, who have shown the potential to progress further in their careers.

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said they were sorry to see her go.

She said: ‘We don’t want her to go. We realise how lucky we are to have a chief constable who listens to officers and has a good working relationship with the federation. She has promised me she will come back.