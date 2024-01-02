Hampshire police chief constable sticks the boot in to sacked PC Wayne Cockman

A Hampshire police officer was slammed by the chief constable after being given the boot from the force for “repeated misuse” of police systems.

PC Wayne Cockman was savaged by chief constable Scott Chilton after a hearing found the officer misused the Force’s Record Management System on seven occasions between 2018 and 2021. The hearing found the behaviour of this officer had breached the professional standards of police officers.

The officer was dismissed with immediate effect last month and placed on the College Of Policing Barred following the misconduct hearing. PC Cockman had served at Lyndhurst in the New Forest.

PC Wayne Cockman has been sacked from Hampshire police

Chief constable Chilton said: “PC Wayne Cockman’s repeated misuse of police systems showed total disregard for the law, his police training and the impact of accessing a person’s private information without a lawful purpose. The behaviour demonstrated a clear disrespect for the robust processes in place to ensure force information is secure and used appropriately to protect the public. We must ensure that our communities have complete confidence in our ability to protect their information.

“If the public lose confidence in how we securely manage their data they may be less willing to share vital information, causing a detrimental impact on our ability to tackle crime. We must protect the integrity of our information management and the powers bestowed upon us to protect our communities.