Man charged with attempted murder after female pensioner seriously injured

A man is due in court after being charged with attempted murder after a female pensioner was left seriously injured.

Adam Wright, 37, will appear at Winchester Crown Court after a 77-year-old woman was attacked and left in a serious condition following an incident at an address in Dickson Park, Wickham, on Saturday December 23.

Wright, of Grovers Field, Bishop’s Waltham, was charged with attempted murder before appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on January 24.

