News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man charged with attempted murder after female pensioner seriously injured

A man is due in court after being charged with attempted murder after a female pensioner was left seriously injured.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Adam Wright, 37, will appear at Winchester Crown Court after a 77-year-old woman was attacked and left in a serious condition following an incident at an address in Dickson Park, Wickham, on Saturday December 23.

READ NOW: Missing man found

Wright, of Grovers Field, Bishop’s Waltham, was charged with attempted murder before appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on January 24.

Police have charged a manPolice have charged a man
Police have charged a man
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police statement said: “Officers were called at around 7.30am on Saturday, December 23 to a report that a 77-year-old woman had been assaulted at an address in Dickson Park. The woman suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.”