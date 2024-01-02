Man charged with attempted murder after female pensioner seriously injured
Adam Wright, 37, will appear at Winchester Crown Court after a 77-year-old woman was attacked and left in a serious condition following an incident at an address in Dickson Park, Wickham, on Saturday December 23.
Wright, of Grovers Field, Bishop’s Waltham, was charged with attempted murder before appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on January 24.
A police statement said: “Officers were called at around 7.30am on Saturday, December 23 to a report that a 77-year-old woman had been assaulted at an address in Dickson Park. The woman suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.”