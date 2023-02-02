The order means that anybody who now enters the property without court permission will be committing a criminal offence and could be arrested. Police have removed residents of a house on Cricketers Way in Havant following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug activity.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary restricted entry to the house on Wednesday, February 1 and it will remain off-limits for the next three months.

PS Darren Woolvin from the Havant High Harm Team said: ‘We’ve taken this step having received a number of reports in recent months about anti-social behaviour and suspected drugs activity at the address.

‘The activities of those living and visiting this address have had an enormous impact on the local community which is why we worked in partnership with the relevant housing association to take action.

‘We would like to thank the local community for their help and patience while we worked with partners to gather the evidence needed to secure this order. These types of closures are never simple as it ultimately means someone is moved out of their home, however support will always be afforded to those that seek it and look to change their behaviours.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have encouraged those who wish to report similar activity to contact their neighbourhood policing team on 101 or visit hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour.

