Hampshire police discover cannabis factory in Commercial Road flat with hundreds of plants - and arrest boy, 17 on supply suspicion
Officers stormed a flat in Commercial Road, Portsmouth above a business property after “hundreds” of plants were discovered, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy. He was laster released without charge, though remains under investigation as the enquiry continues.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Our work to address the supply of drugs in Portsmouth and relentlessly pursue criminals is continuing this week after a cannabis factory was reported to us on Saturday.
"We received a call at just after 2:20pm on Saturday that 100’s of plants had been found in a flat above commercial premises on Commercial Road by a contractor working for the business downstairs.
"Our investigation is ongoing after the plants were seized and enquiries were carried out at the address. A 17 year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and cultivating cannabis has been released without charge, but remains under investigation."
If you have any information related to the supply of drugs in the city, you can report it to police via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.