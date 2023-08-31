Officers stormed a flat in Commercial Road, Portsmouth above a business property after “hundreds” of plants were discovered, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy. He was laster released without charge, though remains under investigation as the enquiry continues.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Our work to address the supply of drugs in Portsmouth and relentlessly pursue criminals is continuing this week after a cannabis factory was reported to us on Saturday.

"We received a call at just after 2:20pm on Saturday that 100’s of plants had been found in a flat above commercial premises on Commercial Road by a contractor working for the business downstairs.

"Our investigation is ongoing after the plants were seized and enquiries were carried out at the address. A 17 year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and cultivating cannabis has been released without charge, but remains under investigation."