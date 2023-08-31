News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hampshire police incident: Busy road closed for two hours as emergency services called to assist man on bridge

Police closed a busy Hampshire road this morning over concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Police closed thge road for roughly two hours.

Motorists were delayed on the A34 as both lanes of traffic were shut while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The force closed the highway between Three Maids, Winchester and Bullington Cross for approximately two hours.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called just after 5am to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge over the A34. Emergency services attended and the man was located.”