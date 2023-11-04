Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers searching for missing person Marc Richardson, who disappeared on Tuesday, October 31st, have given an update on their investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “At around 3pm on Friday 3 November, a body was recovered from the water near Selsey, West Sussex. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Marc’s next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

The 51-year-old was last seen in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday 31 October and was in phone contact on Thursday, November 2, but has not been heard from since.