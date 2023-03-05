Hampshire police find missing New Milton teenager
Police have found a missing teen from New Milton who had gone missing on Friday.
By Elsa Waterfield
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 5:13pm
Hampshire police had appealed for information to help find missing 15-year-old Patrick, from New Milton, who was last seen at New Milton train station at about 2.20pm on Friday March 3.Police had said Patrick was boarding a train that went via Totton and Southampton to Winchester and is known to have links to Wiltshire and London.The force has now confirmed he has now been found safe and well.