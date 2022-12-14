News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police find wanted man and return him to prison

Police have found a wanted man and returned him to prison following a county-wide alert.

By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bryan Murray was wanted on a recall to prison and thought to have been in or around Southampton or Winchester.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight police say officers have conducted a number of enquiries into finding the 45-year-old, but he has now been located

The wanted man has been returned to custody. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A statement said: ‘You may have seen our recent wanted appeal to find Bryan Murray. We are pleased to say he has now been returned to custody.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’