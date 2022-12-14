Bryan Murray was wanted on a recall to prison and thought to have been in or around Southampton or Winchester.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight police say officers have conducted a number of enquiries into finding the 45-year-old, but he has now been located

The wanted man has been returned to custody. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A statement said: ‘You may have seen our recent wanted appeal to find Bryan Murray. We are pleased to say he has now been returned to custody.