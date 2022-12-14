Hampshire police find wanted man and return him to prison
Police have found a wanted man and returned him to prison following a county-wide alert.
Bryan Murray was wanted on a recall to prison and thought to have been in or around Southampton or Winchester.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight police say officers have conducted a number of enquiries into finding the 45-year-old, but he has now been located
A statement said: ‘You may have seen our recent wanted appeal to find Bryan Murray. We are pleased to say he has now been returned to custody.
‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’