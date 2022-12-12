PS4 and Nintendo Switch stolen amid series of unconnected Portsmouth burglaries
GAMES consoles were stolen from a house in Portsmouth amid a series of unconnected burglaries.
The spree of incidents happened over the weekend. A PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch were burgled from a home in Stansted Road, Southsea, in the early hours of Sunday – at roughly 5am.
Two days before, between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, another properly was broken into in St Ronan’s Road, Southsea. A backpack was stolen from the address.
Police are also investigating a report of an attempted break-in at a house in Alverstone Road, Southsea. It happened between Saturday and Sunday.
Officers are appealing to the public for more information.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘If you’ve seen anything suspicious that can help our enquiries you can speak to one of our officers who’ll be in the area or call 101 quoting 44220499558 (St Ronan's Road), 44220499948 (Stansted Road) or 44220500198 (Alverstone Road).’