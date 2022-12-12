The spree of incidents happened over the weekend. A PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch were burgled from a home in Stansted Road, Southsea, in the early hours of Sunday – at roughly 5am.

Two days before, between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, another properly was broken into in St Ronan’s Road, Southsea. A backpack was stolen from the address.

Two games consoles were stolen from an address in Stansted Road over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Police are also investigating a report of an attempted break-in at a house in Alverstone Road, Southsea. It happened between Saturday and Sunday.

Officers are appealing to the public for more information.