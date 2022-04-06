The face-covered figure approached and flashed the 11-year-old girl while she was walking home from school.

Hampshire police said the incident happened on a footpath, close to the crossing near Pets at Home, in Enham Arch Retail Park, Andover.

The crime took place between 4.15pm and 5pm, on March 30.

The 11-year-old was walking home from school before being flashed by the man. Picture: John Devlin.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw what happened.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man is described as white with clear skin, approximately 5ft 8inches to 6ft tall, aged in his 30s, slim build and has dark eyes and dark eyebrows.

‘He was wearing a dark top with a hood, dark trousers/tracksuit bottoms and wearing a bright multi-coloured neck scarf with straight white lines separating the colours into smaller shapes – pulled over the lower part of his face.’

This is the second recent indecent exposure incident in Andover, with a ‘mostly bald’ man with a ‘tubby belly’ flashing a woman sat on a bench.

Det Con Victoria Cobley, from Northern CID said, they review similar crime types regularly.

She said: ‘At this stage, these incidents are not being linked but our enquiries are ongoing.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the footpath that runs from Anton Lake, along the railway line at the back of B&M Home store and Halfords, and up to the crossing near Pets at Home at around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious.

‘Maybe you saw someone in the area matching the description of the man?

‘Perhaps you recognise the distinctive bright multi-coloured neck scarf with straight white lines?

‘Were you driving in the area at around the time of the incident and have dash-cam in your vehicle? Maybe you captured something?

‘We understand the impact this type of incident has on communities especially amongst parents and children and we are working hard to identify this man.

‘Neighbourhood officers will continue to carry out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of them.’