Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A force spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison? The 38-year-old is from Southampton. Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance. If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 44240064670. You can also submit information to us online, via our website, or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”